St Albans fundraising group donate £2,000 to charity cooking course

A fundraising group in St Albans has gifted £2,000 to a cooking course for bereaved teenagers.

The Hospice of St Francis has been awarded £2,000 from the St Albans Lions Club, to be used for the hospice's successful cooking course for teenagers who have been bereaved or are facing bereavement.

The course gives these teenagers new life skills through cooking, an opportunity to meet others in similar situations, and a chance to build vital support networks and their self-esteem.

The St Albans Lions support many projects and charities in St Albans through their fundraising initiatives, including managing a charity bookshop and running Santa Sleigh Collections throughout December.

St Albans Lions and The Hospice of St Francis also run a green charity Christmas tree recycling collection scheme in January.

Find out more at www.stalbanslionsclub.com and www.stfrancis.org.uk