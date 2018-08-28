Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans Central Library partially reopens after refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 January 2019

The new children'ts area at St Albans Library. Picture: Hertfordshire County Council Library Service

The new children'ts area at St Albans Library. Picture: Hertfordshire County Council Library Service

Archant

The first phase of refurbishment has been completed at St Albans Library as part of a programme of improvements.

A sneak peek at the new creative space at St Albans Library. Picture: Hertfordshire County Council Library ServiceA sneak peek at the new creative space at St Albans Library. Picture: Hertfordshire County Council Library Service

Herts county council is developing the library so there is more room for reading, a book-able meeting room, better WiFi and a new creative space for users.

The back of the library was closed during the refurbishment, and reopened on Thursday, January 10.

A county council spokeswoman said: “The current work which has just been completed is the first phase of a major refurbishment/modernisation of St Albans Central Library.

“It has seen the back of the library fitted with new shelving, a new children’s area and new carpets, the whole library is also being rewired.”

A sneak peek of a new wall at St Albans Library. Picture: Hertfordshire County Council Library ServiceA sneak peek of a new wall at St Albans Library. Picture: Hertfordshire County Council Library Service

The reopening of the back of the library has enabled the council to reintroduce the popular Baby Rhyme Time and Toddler Tales sessions.

The council said: “Once this space reopens, phase two will commence with the front of the library temporarily closed off for approximately two months.

“During this time, new carpets and shelving will be installed and the ceiling will be replaced. The new CreatorSpace – giving people of all ages the chance to get creative – will be developed as well as the installation of Green Screen Technology for people interested in vlogging/blogging and special effects.

“The newly refurbished and modernised library is expected to be formally launched in May.”

Circles on the wall of the new children's area at St Albans Library. Picture: Hertfordshire County Council Library ServiceCircles on the wall of the new children's area at St Albans Library. Picture: Hertfordshire County Council Library Service

A temporary library is in place, in the same space at the Maltings, while the second phase of development is underway.

Herts county council’s cabinet member for libraries, Terry Douris, said: “We appreciate users’ patience while this work is carried out.

“We are extremely proud of our libraries and St Albans Library is one of our most popular and well used.

“The work that we are carrying out will provide a wide range of services and facilities and I‘m sure that the improvements to the library will create an exciting flexible space for the benefit of all.”

Refurbishments at St Albans Library. Picture: Hertfordshire County Council Library ServiceRefurbishments at St Albans Library. Picture: Hertfordshire County Council Library Service

Control of Hertfordshire libraries will likely be handed over to an outside provider by autumn this year, to make savings of £500,000 from library budgets without impacting planned improvements.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from St Albans jewellers

Thieves came into Jago Jewellers and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery. Picture: Google Street View

Man must pay £21m his St Albans law firm dishonestly claimed in legal aid

Phoenix House Suites on Campfield Road

Possibility of CCTV along “scary” pathway to be discussed after St Albans community rallies around petition

Narrow path on Alban Way

St Albans named most expensive commuter town in Britain

St Albans' speedy rail links don't come cheap. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Dangerous driver jailed for two and a half years after crash near St Albans killed 18-year-old

Joshua Porter, who was killed in a car accident on August 25 when James Norton spun off the road and hit a tree on the A414 near St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans Central Library partially reopens after refurbishment

The new children'ts area at St Albans Library. Picture: Hertfordshire County Council Library Service

‘Bonkers but brilliant’ wassailing ceremony held in St Albans park

The traditional wassailing ceremony in Highfield Park, St Albans. Picture: Highfield Park Trust

Award-winner police dog Oz retires after six years of service

Oz and his handler’s hard work and dedication was recognised at Hertfordshire Constabulary’s annual award ceremony as they scooped the Joint Protective Services Officer of the Year Award. Picture: Herts police

Nobel Peace Prize nominee to give speech at town church

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Rothamsted Avenue, Harpenden. Picture: Google.

Return to action for Saracens’ former Harpenden junior Maro Itoje

England's Maro Itoje in action during the Quilter International match with New Zealand at Twickenham in November. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists