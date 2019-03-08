Advanced search

St Albans Library reopens after refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 11:05 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 21 March 2019

St Albans Library has reopened to the public after a refurbishment. Picture: Herts county council

St Albans Library has been reopened after a refurbishment with new and improved facilities.

The library was closed for short periods of time over the past six months to undergo the transformation, and all facilities will be fully open to the public by Monday, March 25.

There is now a new and improved children’s area, IT and study facilities, low-level shelving to make the most of the views of the city, extra space for reading and studying, a bookable meeting room and a new CreatorSpace facility.

The CreatorSpace is the third in Herts, and will give people the opportunity to try out new creative technology resources including green screen technology, iMac computers, 3D printing, virtual reality headsets and digital sewing and embroidery machines.

Cllr Terry Douris, the county council’s cabinet member for libraries, said: “The newly refurbished library looks fantastic, and library users will really benefit from the changes and improvements we’ve made.

“We have worked hard with architectural consultants Ingletonwood Ltd and builders T&B Ltd to deliver the refurbishment and modernisation of the library, and are really proud of the results.”

As well as a place to borrow books, the library is intended as a hub for local arts, culture and heritage, where people can develop new skills and make friends.

A full programme of events is being planned over the coming months to promote the library to the community. This will include author talks, library theatrical shows and CreatorSpace events for both adults and children.

The programme begins on Saturday (March 23) with a showing of ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears’ by the Booster Cushion Theatre Company for children and families.

Cllr Douris added: “We know how important libraries are to our residents’ which is why we are always striving to add and develop new services that embrace our consumer’s needs and any new technology.

“We hope that you enjoy the new additions to St Albans Library”.

For more information on upcoming events and how to hire the meeting rooms, go to www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/stalbanslibrary

