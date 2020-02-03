Advanced search

Westminster Diary: Why all the queues?

PUBLISHED: 10:30 03 February 2020

Daisy Cooper

Daisy Cooper, MP for St Albans, addresses the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament Live TV

Daisy Cooper, MP for St Albans, addresses the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament Live TV

Archant

Welcome to my Westminster Diary. Each week, I'll be giving a light-hearted behind-the-scenes take on what life is really like as a new MP. From jeering and bobbing, procedures and prayers, I'll be lifting the lid on the mother of all Parliaments. Think 'The Thick of It' not 'House of Cards'!

There were three important moments in Parliament this week. First, MPs "debated" the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill. Second, MPs were invited to sign the 'Book of Commitment' to mark Holocaust Remembrance Week. Third, MPs debated assisted dying: not whether they were for or against it, but whether or not there should be an inquiry into the impact of the current state of the law. But behind the scenes, all three were characterised by queuing and saying sorry. It's a very British Parliament.

The "Brexit debate" was a series of set-piece speeches with everyone knowing how everyone else was going to vote before the debate had even started. The whip system makes sure of that Nonetheless, we still voted on five amendments to the Bill.

In the Scottish Parliament and the European Parliament, voting is done on a tablet and takes a matter of seconds. Not in Westminster. We have to "vote with our feet" which meant over an hour of queuing just for one Bill.

You may also want to watch:

The debate on assisted dying is a highly controversial, sensitive and for many - deeply personal - issue. Like many other MPs, I had received lots of emails on the subject.

I was pleased to speak. But I was also lucky to have spoken at all. The rules state that you can't speak in a debate if you're not there at the beginning but my previous meeting started 40 minutes late.

The reason? The constituent I was meeting was stuck in a queue trying to get into Parliament. But I wrote a grovelling apologetic note to the MP chairing the debate, explaining about the queue. He sympathised.

Finally, the queue to sign the 'Book of Commitment' was 30-strong when I arrived. It was really good to see such support from MPs of all parties, but it did mean that I missed some colleagues speaking in the Chamber. I had only intended to pop out for a few minutes but the queue meant that I didn't return for more than half an hour. More queuing, more apologies.

They say us Brits like to join queues. But I don't and I'll be the first in line to tell you that!

You can contact Daisy at daisy.cooper.mp@parliament.uk

Most Read

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Three Princes reveal how their path to TV fame was born from brotherly love

Princes to Kings on The Michael McIntyre Show.

‘Marathon man’ to launch regional mental health hub in Hertfordshire

Ben Smith, who ran 401 marathons in 401 days, is launching the Mind regional hub for sports and physical activity in Hertfordshire. Picture: Hertfordshire Sports Partnership

St Albans flat closure order granted over drug use

PC Dan Bleach, Simran Chana from the police community safety unit and PC Mike Wilson at Ellis House in St Albans, where a closure order has been granted. Picture: Herts police

Watford’s youngster Gordon believes he and St Albans City can achieve their goals

Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Most Read

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Three Princes reveal how their path to TV fame was born from brotherly love

Princes to Kings on The Michael McIntyre Show.

‘Marathon man’ to launch regional mental health hub in Hertfordshire

Ben Smith, who ran 401 marathons in 401 days, is launching the Mind regional hub for sports and physical activity in Hertfordshire. Picture: Hertfordshire Sports Partnership

St Albans flat closure order granted over drug use

PC Dan Bleach, Simran Chana from the police community safety unit and PC Mike Wilson at Ellis House in St Albans, where a closure order has been granted. Picture: Herts police

Watford’s youngster Gordon believes he and St Albans City can achieve their goals

Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Westminster Diary: Why all the queues?

Daisy Cooper, MP for St Albans, addresses the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament Live TV

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Watford’s youngster Gordon believes he and St Albans City can achieve their goals

Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Three Princes reveal how their path to TV fame was born from brotherly love

Princes to Kings on The Michael McIntyre Show.

St Albans Greenpeace exhibition highlights threat of climate change

MP Daisy Cooper attended the St Albans Greenpeace 'Protect the Oceans' exhibition at the Odyssey Cinema. Picture: Greenpeace
Drive 24