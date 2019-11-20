Liberal Democrat candidate for St Albans Daisy Cooper on why you should vote for her in the General Election

Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate Daisy Cooper is standing to be MP for St Albans in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Supplied Archant

Daisy Cooper, the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for St Albans, has explained in her own words why you should vote for her in the 2019 General Election.

She said: "St Albans deserves a strong local champion who shares our values.

"I've campaigned with the Save St Albans Pubs campaign, and marched with locals for a People's Vote on the Brexit deal. I've protested to protect the River Ver and to save Ellenbrook Fields.

"I've demanded answers on ambulance waiting times, and I've organised community meetings on schools funding and children's mental health. I set up a commuter action group, which now has more than 1600 members, which secured extra compensation and influenced a Parliamentary inquiry. It would be an honour to continue this work and much more as your MP.

You may also want to watch:

"I am also the only major party candidate who lives in St Albans, and the only real challenger for the seat. A vote for me and the Liberal Democrats is a vote for a strong local voice who will represent our values here at home and in Westminster. And boy, do we need it.

"After three years and three prime ministers the latest Brexit option will make the country poorer, weaker and at the mercy of Trump's America. It's a national humiliation. Enough is enough.

"Liberal Democrats are on the up and we have an ambitious plan for the future. First: we will stop Brexit and invest the £50 billion Remain Bonus into public services.

"Second: we'll tackle the climate emergency, jump-start the economy and end fuel poverty by investing billions in offshore wind and tidal power, and launching an emergency house insulation programme.

"Third: we'll invest in our schools, NHS and social care. We will recruit 20,000 more teachers and restore schools funding to 2015 levels. We'll create the best mental health service in the world by ensuring support is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. And we'll ensure social care is properly funded.

"Imagine what our future could be. A vote for me and the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Brexit, to become world leaders in tackling the climate emergency, to invest in our schools, NHS and social care and to ensure that St Albans residents have a brighter future."