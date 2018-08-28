Advanced search

St Albans leisure centre offering free rugby sessions for disabled people

PUBLISHED: 14:10 31 January 2019

Westminster Lodge in St Albans

Westminster Lodge in St Albans

A St Albans leisure centre is running free rugby sessions for disabled people.

Specialist instructors at Westminster Lodge will teach attendees about the fundamentals of the sport and help everyone to find a level which suits them.

It is being run in association with Saracens Sport Foundation and England Rugby as part of the Project Rugby campaign, which aims to get people from under-represented communities involved.

Everyone Active general manager Lesley Garner said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer these sessions at our centre, helping those with disabilities to keep active and find an activity they love. You never know, we might find the next Jonny Wilkinson.”

Westminster Lodge is operated by Everyone Active in partnership with St Albans district council.

The sessions take place on Tuesdays between 11am and 12pm until February 26. They are free for people over 16 with high functioning disabilities, such as ADHD, ASD and Down’s Syndrome.

To book, contact Charlie White at charliewhite@saracens.net

