St Albans leisure centre offering free exercise classes for women this International Women’s Day

PUBLISHED: 15:35 07 March 2019

Westminster Lodge members and instructor Wendy (red top) strike the International Women's Day 2019 pose. Picture: Submitted by Westminster Lodge.

A St Albans leisure centre is celebrating International Women’s Day by offering free classes for women.

Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre on Holywell Hill are running two sessions which women can attend without charge on March 8 - a circuits class and a boxercise session.

Verulamium Spa, which is also located at the centre, is also offering a 50 per cent discount for heat and water spa use throughout the day.

General manager Lesley Garner said: “Every year, International Women’s Day is celebrated worldwide, recognising women’s achievements, from the political to the social, while calling for gender equality.

“It is really important that we join in this celebration and put on activities to bring women of all backgrounds and circles together to celebrate their achievements.

“We hope the classes will be a real success and can’t wait to welcome everyone down on the day.”

Westminster Lodge is managed by Everyone Active in partnership with St Albans district council (SADC).

The circuits class will take place from 9am to 9.45am in the sports hall, and the boxercise class will be from 5pm to 5.45pm in the studio.

Book by calling 01727 736080.

