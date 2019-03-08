Advanced search

St Albans law firm nominated for top industry award

PUBLISHED: 12:15 24 March 2019

Left to right: Trainee in residential conveyancing Toby Walker, trainee in commercial litigation Laura Tettmar-Saleh, people and talent partner Stephanie Simon, trainee in commercial property James Cheshire. Picture: Taylor Walton marketing team

Left to right: Trainee in residential conveyancing Toby Walker, trainee in commercial litigation Laura Tettmar-Saleh, people and talent partner Stephanie Simon, trainee in commercial property James Cheshire. Picture: Taylor Walton marketing team

Archant

A St Albans law firm has been nominated for a top industry award.

Taylor Walton is one of only seven firms in the country to be shortlisted for Best Trainer – Medium Regional Firm in the LawCareers.Net Training Contract and Recruitment Awards 2019.

The shortlist was compiled using the responses from an anonymous evaluation questionnaire.

People and talent partner at Taylor Walton, Stephanie Simon, said: “Our nomination is based purely on the feedback of our trainees and newly qualified solicitors. The fact that it is only their experiences which are taken into account makes the nomination very meaningful. “As a firm we take great pride in coaching, training and mentoring the development of our people.”

Taylor Walton offers two week placements for six undergraduates looking to move into a law career.

James Cheshire, a second year trainee solicitor at the firm said his experience has been “excellent”.

The award winners will be announced in May.

