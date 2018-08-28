Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Landlords meeting with a Treasury minister to advance business rates campaign

PUBLISHED: 14:06 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 14 January 2019

The Save St Albans Pubs campaign, outside The Six Bells. Picture: Submitted by Save St Albans Pubs

The Save St Albans Pubs campaign, outside The Six Bells. Picture: Submitted by Save St Albans Pubs

Archant

Publicans in St Albans are bringing the business rates controversy before a minister of the Treasury today.

Landlords in the Save St Albans Pubs campaign have bagged a meeting with the exchequer secretary to the Treasury, Robert Jenrick, after St Albans MP Anne Main wrote to chancellor Philip Hammond in December last year.

Mr Jenrick is the minister responsible for policy around Beer Duty and Business Rates.

They will discuss a 2017 increase in business rates which the pubs felt is unreasonable. For example the Blacksmiths Arms saw an increase of 82 per cent, The Beech House 59 per cent, The Boot 280 per cent, Dylans 32 per cent, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks 60 per cent, and The Six Bells 87 per cent.

More than 30 of the 50 pubs in this area have been impacted, and they will need to collectively sell approximately 180,000 pints per year to cover the hike.

A discount revealed in the October Budget gave a third off business rates for retail premises, but many St Albans pubs do not qualify because they are valued above £51,000.

Additionally, turnover is part of the equation used to calculate business rates - a sore point for successful establishments.

In the meeting with Mr Jenrick, Save St Albans Pubs will be asking for an amendment to the budget so they qualify for the small business rate relief, an immediate rates freeze until 2022, and a review of the calculation formula so it considers different pub ownership models, does not penalise success, and becomes more transparent.

The campaign will be presenting case studies and financial information to back up their claims.

A spokesperson for the campaign said: “Save St Albans Pubs is pleased and excited that Anne Main has been able to get this opportunity to put St Albans landlords’ case in front of the Treasury.

“This is a direct result following on from Anne’s visit to St Albans [in November] where she was able to see firsthand the impact of the 2017 business rate reform on our pubs.”

There will also be a Westminster Hall debate entitled Effect of Business Rates on Pubs on Tuesday, January 15. Mrs Main has asked St Albans publicans to email maina@parliament.uk about the issues involved for the discussion.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Eight-month-old Harpenden restaurant bar shuts down

The Barbarello bar.

St Albans family living in mould infested council house

Mould on the walls in the St Albans council house. Picture: Natalie Jones

St Albans man jailed for threatening behaviour and tampering with cars

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Three lanes closed on M25 near South Mimms after multi-vehicle crash

Three lanes on the M25 are closed following a crash near South Mimms. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Harpenden enjoy deserved win in eight-try success away to Welwyn

Welwyn V Harpenden - Michael Goode in action for Harpenden is topped by Welwyn's Josh Milton (near side) and James Tan (far). Picture: Karyn Haddon

Ben Elton’s Silly Cow sold out at Abbey Theatre in St Albans

Company of Ten's production of crude Ben Elton comedy Silly Cow has sold out at the Abbey Theatre Studio in St Albans. Picture: Anne Frizell

Landlords meeting with a Treasury minister to advance business rates campaign

The Save St Albans Pubs campaign, outside The Six Bells. Picture: Submitted by Save St Albans Pubs

Poison play about grief to open OVO and Duality Theatre season

OVO and Duality Theatre present Poison at the Maltings Arts Theatre in St Albans

St Albans man jailed for threatening behaviour and tampering with cars

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists