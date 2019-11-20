Labour candidate for St Albans Rebecca Lury on why you should vote for her in the General Election

Rebecca Lury, the Labour parliamentary candidate for St Albans, has explained in her own words why you should vote for her in the 2019 General Election.

She said: "I'm Rebecca Lury, and I am the Labour Party candidate for St Albans at the General Election.

"I want to win this seat back for the Labour Party, because in St Albans, you deserve an MP who will stand up for you and represent your views in Parliament.

"I grew up in Harrow, the eldest of five children, went to school in Hertfordshire, and on to the University of Nottingham.

"It was there that I joined the Labour Party, because I wanted to ensure that others had the opportunities that I had been lucky enough to have.

"Growing up under a Labour Government showed me first-hand the amazing difference that Labour can make in power.

"It's why I became a school governor, why I volunteered with a domestic violence charity, and why I became a local councillor, because in each of those instances, I have had the opportunity to ensure that all individuals are being looked after and supported.

"But there are still too many people being left behind. I've been a councillor for seven years and am currently deputy leader of Southwark Council.

"Every single day, I speak to residents who are being failed by this Government.

"I'm out now in St Albans, where the story is no different. Local people feel let down, and this General Election is the opportunity for real change.

"You should vote for me, because the Labour Party has a vision for the country that works for the many, not just the privileged few.

"At this General Election, by voting Labour, you will be voting to put money back into the NHS, local schools and our police.

"You'll be voting to put money back into the hands of our workforce and take urgent action on the environmental crisis facing this country, and the world.

"And you'll be voting to end the Brexit crisis with our commitment to let the people have the final say.

"This election is a once-in-a-generation chance to transform our country, and I hope you will put your faith in me to deliver real change."