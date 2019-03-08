Advanced search

Knife amnesty bin comes to St Albans as part of national campaign

PUBLISHED: 17:10 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 17 September 2019

The knife bin will be at St Albans council offices.

The knife bin will be at St Albans council offices.

Archant

A knife bin will be available from today in St Albans as part of a national amnesty.

Anyone with unwanted knives can anonymously hand them in to Herts police without fear of prosecution until Friday.

The initiative is part of a national Operation Sceptre amnesty.

You may also want to watch:

St Albans Neighbourhood Insp Andy Wiseman said: "The St Albans district does not have a knife crime issue but it is not exempt from violent crime.

"The amnesty is part of our strategy in tackling serious violence and educating young people about the serious consequences of carrying a knife."

Anyone who has information about knife crime or is concerned about someone carrying a blade should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Further information on knife crime support is available at www.fearless.org.

The St Albans knife bin is at St Albans Civic Centre on St Peter's Street until September 20.

Most Read

St Albans campaigner riles against ‘unnecessary’ removal of heritage lampposts

In Woodstock Road, HCC has erected a modern lamppost directly beside a historic column with a faulty fuse. Picture: Submitted by David Kaloczi

Businesswomen in St Albans and London Colney nominated for award

Naomi Czuba is a finalist in the Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Bori Bojthe

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Campaigners claim drop in Luton Airport noise complaints is ‘distortion of facts’

Luton Airport is holding a public noise surgery in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Investigating paedophile hunters operating in Hertfordshire

Cobra UK work in St Albans and Harpenden to protect children against online predators.

Most Read

St Albans campaigner riles against ‘unnecessary’ removal of heritage lampposts

In Woodstock Road, HCC has erected a modern lamppost directly beside a historic column with a faulty fuse. Picture: Submitted by David Kaloczi

Businesswomen in St Albans and London Colney nominated for award

Naomi Czuba is a finalist in the Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Bori Bojthe

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Campaigners claim drop in Luton Airport noise complaints is ‘distortion of facts’

Luton Airport is holding a public noise surgery in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Investigating paedophile hunters operating in Hertfordshire

Cobra UK work in St Albans and Harpenden to protect children against online predators.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Knife amnesty bin comes to St Albans as part of national campaign

The knife bin will be at St Albans council offices.

Well-deserved away point for 10-man Harpenden Town at Arlesey

Jake Anthony scored for Harpenden Town at Arlesey Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

St Albans neighbours raise £800 towards new playground campaign

St Albans street party in aid of Let’s Play at Bernards Heath. Picture: Mick North

Old Albanian taught a valuable lesson in Leciester Lions defeat

Joe Butler converted the only Old Albanian try at Leicester Lions. Picture: DANNY LOO

Harpenden Bowling Club’s finals day produce usual high standard

Mike Barnes, the winner of the Harpenden Bowling Club men's handicap, receives his trophy.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists