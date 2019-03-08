Knife amnesty bin comes to St Albans as part of national campaign

A knife bin will be available from today in St Albans as part of a national amnesty.

Anyone with unwanted knives can anonymously hand them in to Herts police without fear of prosecution until Friday.

The initiative is part of a national Operation Sceptre amnesty.

St Albans Neighbourhood Insp Andy Wiseman said: "The St Albans district does not have a knife crime issue but it is not exempt from violent crime.

"The amnesty is part of our strategy in tackling serious violence and educating young people about the serious consequences of carrying a knife."

Anyone who has information about knife crime or is concerned about someone carrying a blade should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Further information on knife crime support is available at www.fearless.org.

The St Albans knife bin is at St Albans Civic Centre on St Peter's Street until September 20.