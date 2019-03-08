St Albans junction to be made safer for pedestrians

Roadworks will make the London Road junction with Alma Road safer for pedestrians. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A junction in St Albans is undergoing roadworks to make it safer for people to cross.

The A1081 London Road will be getting safety improvements at the junction with Alma Road during April, following concerns about the current pavements and crossing points.

Ringway, the county council’s highways contractor, will be moving a pedestrian crossing, installing tactile paving, replacing kerbs, improving road markings and resurfacing the pavements.

The works will start on Monday, April 1 and are due to take six weeks. To avoid disruption during rush hour, work will take place between 9.30am and 4pm, with temporary traffic lights in place between those times.

Cabinet member for highways Phil Bibby said: “I hope people will bear with us while we make these important safety improvements, as the end result will be a safer junction for everyone.”