St Albans community centre receives funding boost

A St Albans community centre will be able to expand its services after being awarded £73,500 for major improvements.

St Albans district council is giving the money to the Jubilee Centre, Catherine Street, which runs a wide range of activities for local people of all ages.

The money will allow the centre to host more activities and help boost people's physical and mental wellbeing.

The fund has been allocated from S106 payments, or money contributed by property developers for community infrastructure in recognition of the impact of new housing or other buildings.

Friends of the Jubilee Centre were also involved in the application to the council.

The money will go to Hertfordshire Independent Living Service (HILS), a charitable social enterprise that owns the building's leasehold and provides services for older and vulnerable people.