Advanced search

Jewellery targeted in St Albans burglaries

PUBLISHED: 16:38 31 October 2019

Police are investigating a spate of burglaries targeting jewellery in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Police are investigating a spate of burglaries targeting jewellery in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police are warning St Albans residents to keep their jewellery out of sight after a spate of burglaries.

A large quantity of jewellery was stolen from an address in Cunningham Hill Road between 3.30pm and 6pm on Tuesday, October 29.

Later that day, at 10pm, two suspects were disturbed by a resident at an address in Willowside, London Colney, but nothing was stolen or damaged.

Another burglary took place at around 7pm yesterday in Antoine Gate. An alarm went off, which alerted a neighbour and may have disturbed the offender.

Jewellery was also stolen from an address in Augustus Close between 5.40pm and 7pm yesterday, which is being linked to the Antoine Gate burglary.

St Albans Det Insp Alex Warwick said: "We have seen burglaries in St Stephens and the Camp/Fleetville area in particular recently.

You may also want to watch:

"These are opportunist burglaries with burglars disturbed at one address by an alarm.

"We continue to patrol current hotspots, previous hotspots and speak to offenders with a history of burglaries, as part of an in-depth plan to prevent burglaries from happening in the first place.

"However, we need residents to do their bit too. It's a good idea to keep valuable jewellery in a bank, or in a safe if it is kept at home, in a place that is not obvious.

"Burglars want to be in and out of an address as quickly as possible and don't want to get caught. Don't make it easy for them.

"Consider investing in an alarm, doorbell camera, timer lights, outside sensor lights, or CCTV. These all act as deterrents for a thief scouring an area to find the quickest way in to an address without being seen.

"Please also let us know if you see anyone acting suspiciously. This gives us every opportunity to catch a burglar in the act.

"Some of you have been sending us in footage of prowlers caught on your CCTV systems. That is very helpful to us to try to identify suspects and areas to patrol."

Anyone with information about any of the burglaries above is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number 101 or online at herts.police.uk/report

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

Pub crawl map launched to save St Albans pubs

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Flats refurbished to create improved temporary housing for homeless people in St Albans

Improved temporary accommodation for homeless people is being created at Ridgeview in London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

Pub crawl map launched to save St Albans pubs

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Flats refurbished to create improved temporary housing for homeless people in St Albans

Improved temporary accommodation for homeless people is being created at Ridgeview in London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Man jailed after distraction burglary in St Albans

Christopher Henry pleaded guilty to a distractiong burglary targeting an elderly woman in St Albans. Picture: Met police

Jewellery targeted in St Albans burglaries

Police are investigating a spate of burglaries targeting jewellery in St Albans. Picture: Archant

WATCH NewsHound: Exploring space and celebrating Moon landing anniversary

Space Voyage experience at St Albans Cathedral. Picture: Hillary Childs

St Albans MP Anne Main receives death threat

St Albans MP Anne Main received a death threat the day after the announcement of the general election. Photo: Office of Anne Main

Old Albanian take solace in defeat after superb defensive show away to Henley Hawks

Joe Butler was a try scorer for Old Albanian away to Henley Hawks. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists