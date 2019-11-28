Advanced search

St Albans businesses invited to join domestic abuse community network

PUBLISHED: 12:08 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 28 November 2019

The J9 Community Network is being launched across Hertfordshire to help victims of domestic abuse. Picture: Herts county council

The J9 Community Network is being launched across Hertfordshire to help victims of domestic abuse. Picture: Herts county council

Archant

Businesses and services in St Albans are urged to take part in a new community network to help victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

The Hertfordshire Domestic Abuse Partnership launched the J9 Community Network on Monday, November 25, with volunteers visiting local businesses such as hairdressers and cafés and encouraging them to get involved.

The J9 initiative was developed in memory of Janine Mundy, a mother of two who was killed by her estranged husband in 2003 while he was on police bail. Started by her family and local police in Camborne, Cornwall, where she lived, the initiative got its name from the way Janine used to sign her text messages: 'J9'.

J9 Community Champions are trained to identify the signs of domestic abuse and offer a safe environment to listen and help victims by providing information and options for local support services.

Once trained, businesses and services are provided with a Hertfordshire J9 sticker to display on their premises, so that customers and passersby recognise it as a safe place to get help.

You may also want to watch:

The launch coincides with the international 16 days of action, when professionals and volunteers across the wider community, including police, councils, health, community and voluntary sectors come together to raise awareness of domestic abuse.

During 2018 to 2019 there were 19,858 incidents of domestic abuse reported to Herts police, and of those children were present on 4,754 occasions, which is 24 per cent of reported incidents.

Chair of the domestic abuse executive board Jenny Coles said: "By becoming a J9 Community Champion you will be taking a stand against domestic abuse in Hertfordshire; showing you care about the wellbeing of your community and about victims and survivors of this terrible crime.

"Last year in Herts three people were murdered as a result of domestic abuse.

"Our aim is to make Hertfordshire J9 a recognised symbol of hope, so it becomes as simple as possible for people who are suffering to seek help in confidence."

To register your interest email championsnetwork@hertsdomesticabusehelpline.org

Most Read

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Car flips over M1 crash barrier near St Albans and lands on A414

The two occupants of this car fled the scene after a crash involving a HGV on the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The car rolled over several times and went over the M1 crash barrier onto the adjacent A414, where it came to a halt. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

Arrest after man injured in St Albans city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and was taken into police custody Picture: Archant

Residents of four St Albans streets go head-to-head in house Christmas lights competition

One of the competitors in previous years of the Christmas lights competition. Photo: David Glanville.

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in Hitchin

Lucas House, Wratten Road East, Hitchin. Picture: Micahel Graham

Most Read

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Car flips over M1 crash barrier near St Albans and lands on A414

The two occupants of this car fled the scene after a crash involving a HGV on the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The car rolled over several times and went over the M1 crash barrier onto the adjacent A414, where it came to a halt. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

Arrest after man injured in St Albans city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and was taken into police custody Picture: Archant

Residents of four St Albans streets go head-to-head in house Christmas lights competition

One of the competitors in previous years of the Christmas lights competition. Photo: David Glanville.

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in Hitchin

Lucas House, Wratten Road East, Hitchin. Picture: Micahel Graham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans businesses invited to join domestic abuse community network

The J9 Community Network is being launched across Hertfordshire to help victims of domestic abuse. Picture: Herts county council

Superb turnaround for Vees against Mill Hill led by old hands and young guns alike

Tim Fretter in action for Verulamians. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Victories for both Wolves and Leopards as Oaklands sides progress in league and cup

Anneke Schluter top-scored for Oaklands Wolves against BA London Lions. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO

Decrease in unnecessary winter deaths in St Albans

Verulamium Park in the snow in St Albans. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

Trains delayed between St Albans and West Hampstead Thameslink

Thameslink trains travelling to St Albans will not stop at West Hampstead Thameslink. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists