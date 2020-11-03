Look Up Together - St Albans aerial fireworks display is still going ahead

The countdown is on for the St Albans doorstep fireworks display following a successful Herts Ad campaign.

This Saturday, the skies around the city will be lit up as residents ‘Look Up Together’ for a 10-minute aerial firework display, which will also be live streamed on YouTube.

Over £26,000 has been Crowdfunded to date following a major fundraising drive in the Herts Advertiser, with everything over the £20K needed for the fireworks going to local charities.

After the annual Verulamium Park fireworks display was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Cathedral appealed to residents to support an aerial alternative.

Approximately 50,000 residents will be able to see the display from their doorstep, back garden or balcony, and the Hospice of St Francis, Youth Talk St Albans as well as the Cathedral’s own Covid recovery fund will all benefit from the event.

Youth Talk chief executive David Barker said: “We are truly thankful to be benefiting from this year’s fireworks display. The doorstep display will not only be adding some much-needed sparkle to the week but it will also be supporting the growing numbers of young people across the district that need support with their mental health and emotional wellbeing - our services are needed more than ever!

“Thanks to your support, funds raised will enable Youth Talk to continue to provide free, confidential counselling to 13-25 year olds in the St Albans and surrounding areas. We’re determined that every young person has a safe place to talk in confidence, whatever’s on their mind - we must be here for all the young people who need our help.”

St Francis joint fundraising director Lucy Hume said: “We wish all the residents of St Albans a wonderful time watching the display from their doorstep on Saturday. On behalf of everyone at The Hospice of St Francis thank you so much for your support to make the upcoming display happen. Help us continue to be that much needed hand in the darkness as we light up the skies this weekend! Due to the pandemic we are facing our biggest reduction in income in our 40-year history as a Hospice, if you are able to make a donation in celebration of the magnificent fireworks we would be incredibly grateful, thank you”.

The fireworks start at 6pm this Saturday, November 7 and there’s still time to donate to the nominated charities, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/st-albans-fireworks-look-up-together