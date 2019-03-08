Reanimated dead to walk the streets of St Albans in fundraising ghost walk event

Organisers of the Meet The Ghosts Of St Albans event for St Albans Action For The Homeless. Left to right: Lauren Gow and Catherine Higgs. Picture: Catherine Higgs Archant

Reanimated dead will be haunting the streets of St Albans during a fundraising ghost walk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Or that's what organisers of the Meet The Ghosts Of St Albans event would like punters to believe, with hired actors to bring the historical stories to life around the city this October.

It is all in aid of St Albans Action For The Homeless - a community who are currently fundraising for a winter project to provide accommodation in severe weather and essentials for the cold season.

You may also want to watch:

Founders Catherine Higgs and Lauren Gow set up the ghost walk specifically for the one-off charity event - but they have since been "inundated" with requests.

Tickets for the interactive ghost event raised £300 by selling out in seven hours.

Catherine, who is also a spiritual medium, said: "We were thinking, how can we get people involved in St Albans history in a fun way? And I thought it would be really cool if we could bring it all to life."

She thanked makeup artists @allabout_thatface, The Boot pub,and photographer Karim Miah.

The next event is planned for November 30, with ten per cent of all proceeds from that walk for the homeless.