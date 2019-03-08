Advanced search

Reanimated dead to walk the streets of St Albans in fundraising ghost walk event

PUBLISHED: 09:20 03 September 2019

Organisers of the Meet The Ghosts Of St Albans event for St Albans Action For The Homeless. Left to right: Lauren Gow and Catherine Higgs. Picture: Catherine Higgs

Organisers of the Meet The Ghosts Of St Albans event for St Albans Action For The Homeless. Left to right: Lauren Gow and Catherine Higgs. Picture: Catherine Higgs

Archant

Reanimated dead will be haunting the streets of St Albans during a fundraising ghost walk.

Or that's what organisers of the Meet The Ghosts Of St Albans event would like punters to believe, with hired actors to bring the historical stories to life around the city this October.

It is all in aid of St Albans Action For The Homeless - a community who are currently fundraising for a winter project to provide accommodation in severe weather and essentials for the cold season.

You may also want to watch:

Founders Catherine Higgs and Lauren Gow set up the ghost walk specifically for the one-off charity event - but they have since been "inundated" with requests.

Tickets for the interactive ghost event raised £300 by selling out in seven hours.

Catherine, who is also a spiritual medium, said: "We were thinking, how can we get people involved in St Albans history in a fun way? And I thought it would be really cool if we could bring it all to life."

She thanked makeup artists @allabout_thatface, The Boot pub,and photographer Karim Miah.

The next event is planned for November 30, with ten per cent of all proceeds from that walk for the homeless.

Most Read

Man seriously injured after crash on Markyate road

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the Markyate crash.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Hundreds gather in St Albans to protest prorogation of Parliament

About 450 people turned up for the anti-Parliament suspension protest at St Albans Clock Tower. Picture: Anna Bullen

Autumn Festival coming to St Albans garden centre

More than 50 varieties of dahlia will be on display in both a field and Celebration Tent at the Aylett Nurseries’ Autumn Festival this September. Picture: Submitted by AYLETT NURSERIES LIMITED

Ex-Colney Heath star signs for Coventry City after switching from Royston Town

Joe Newton controls the ball in the match between Arlesey Town and Colney Heath in October 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Man seriously injured after crash on Markyate road

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the Markyate crash.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Hundreds gather in St Albans to protest prorogation of Parliament

About 450 people turned up for the anti-Parliament suspension protest at St Albans Clock Tower. Picture: Anna Bullen

Autumn Festival coming to St Albans garden centre

More than 50 varieties of dahlia will be on display in both a field and Celebration Tent at the Aylett Nurseries’ Autumn Festival this September. Picture: Submitted by AYLETT NURSERIES LIMITED

Ex-Colney Heath star signs for Coventry City after switching from Royston Town

Joe Newton controls the ball in the match between Arlesey Town and Colney Heath in October 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Reanimated dead to walk the streets of St Albans in fundraising ghost walk event

Organisers of the Meet The Ghosts Of St Albans event for St Albans Action For The Homeless. Left to right: Lauren Gow and Catherine Higgs. Picture: Catherine Higgs

St Albans dad speaks to Parliament about parent alienation

A St Albans dad is campaigning against parental alienation.

Broken down train blocks Abbey Flyer line

St Albans Abbey Station

Hertfordshire highway workers vote for strike action

Roadworks sign. Picture: Danny Loo.

St Albans schoolboy holds art exhibition at professional gallery

Sandringham pupil and St Albans resident Oli with some of his artwork. Supplied.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists