Indie night raises more than £500 for St Albans charity

PUBLISHED: 15:31 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 02 August 2019

The Common People indie night DJs Colin Toms (left) and Ed the Saint presented a cheque for £570 to Melanie from Centre 33 in St Albans. Picture: Jon Prayer

An indie night in St Albans raised £570 for a homelessness charity.

The Common People event was held in June at The Pioneer Club to raise money for Centre 33 St Albans.

DJs Colin Toms and Ed the Saint presented the cheque to the charity last week.

Organiser Jon Prayer said: "I am on their roster of volunteers. We look at local places that need money rather than the bigger charities.

"Centre 33 is small, it's local and that's what we were looking for."

The charity is based in Spicer Street, and is entirely run by volunteers.

Around 450 people attended the indie night, and the tickets were completely sold out. The next one is on Saturday, October 19.

Jon said: "It was very successful. We had two DJs performing on the night.

"We've got another one coming up in October where we're going to be raising money for Earthworks."

