Advanced search

Independent candidate for St Albans Jules Sherrington on why you should vote for him in the General Election

PUBLISHED: 13:51 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 05 December 2019

Independent candidate for St Albans Jules Sherrington. Picture: Supplied

Independent candidate for St Albans Jules Sherrington. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Jules Sherrington, the independent parliamentary candidate for St Albans, explained in his own words why you should vote for him in the 2019 General Election.

He said: "I'm Jules Sherrington, standing as an independent candidate to properly serve the people of St Albans as their MP, who are very disenchanted with the existing party tribalism endemic in parliament, and the absence of a personal touch when it comes to representing individuals' issues.

"I've lived in St Albans for the past 25 years and also work locally for a coach company, driving the younger generation to school. I truly understand serving a community, as I volunteer every Sunday at Hillsong Church in London.

"Serving is second nature, as my care and compassion comes to the forefront of my very existence. I sponsor children abroad through Compassion UK.

"Their pivotal influence in my life moulded me into the well-rounded and compassionate individual I am today. A vote for me is a vote for you, to be engaged at the forefront of our politics, without needing to experience disruption in your traditional daily lives.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm an active inventor, my latest project being the Zebra 2K, a much-improved innovative upgrade on a live road test for evaluation and viability. This has attracted interest from local councillors, who indicated their support in trialling the new system across Herts to reduce the 150-plus injuries and deaths that occur in the UK.

"This particular project is driven from an altruistic perspective and desire to give back to the community.

"As your MP, I am the only candidate who would freely vote for issues affecting you, by being completely unfettered by the dictates of any party whip during voting divisions in Parliament.

"I would be able to debate on legislation cross-party, giving you, the electorate, a wider and direct input on legislation that may be onerous and unsuitable in practice.

"My surgery would be open to every constituent, to meet and discuss the elements you need help with, and I would executively fight your corner passionately.

"Vote Jules Sherrington and I'll not only drive the future generation of leaders to school, but also drive forward the future of St Albans and its people."

Related articles

Most Read

Christmas tree trashed at St Albans shopping centre

This Christmas tree in Christopher Place was trashed and the decorations stolen.

PICTURES: World leaders visit Hertfordshire for Nato summit

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at The Grove hotel. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Parents denied educational provision which meets their autistic daughter’s needs

Niamh Jackson, St Albans, has still not got a school to go to and her parents are worried about her educational well-being. Picture: Steve Jackson

Most Read

Christmas tree trashed at St Albans shopping centre

This Christmas tree in Christopher Place was trashed and the decorations stolen.

PICTURES: World leaders visit Hertfordshire for Nato summit

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at The Grove hotel. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Parents denied educational provision which meets their autistic daughter’s needs

Niamh Jackson, St Albans, has still not got a school to go to and her parents are worried about her educational well-being. Picture: Steve Jackson

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Independent candidate for St Albans Jules Sherrington on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Independent candidate for St Albans Jules Sherrington. Picture: Supplied

Honour for Radlett Cricket Club in national awards after hosting Middlesex games

Radlett hosted a number of Middlesex games in 2019 and will do so again in 2020. Picture: MIDDLESEX CCC

Harpenden continue their rise up the table

Carl Mensah got his first goal for Harpenden Town after making the switch from WGC. Picture: DANNY LOO

Late drama at Royston denies Colney Heath Ladies a deserved three points

Samiara Khan in action for Colney Heath Ladies.

St Albans campaigners team up with Extinction Rebellion to protest Luton Airport expansion

Extinction Rebellion protested in St Albans city centre against Luton Airport's expansion. Picture: Andrew Lambourne
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists