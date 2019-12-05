Independent candidate for St Albans Jules Sherrington on why you should vote for him in the General Election

He said: "I'm Jules Sherrington, standing as an independent candidate to properly serve the people of St Albans as their MP, who are very disenchanted with the existing party tribalism endemic in parliament, and the absence of a personal touch when it comes to representing individuals' issues.

"I've lived in St Albans for the past 25 years and also work locally for a coach company, driving the younger generation to school. I truly understand serving a community, as I volunteer every Sunday at Hillsong Church in London.

"Serving is second nature, as my care and compassion comes to the forefront of my very existence. I sponsor children abroad through Compassion UK.

"Their pivotal influence in my life moulded me into the well-rounded and compassionate individual I am today. A vote for me is a vote for you, to be engaged at the forefront of our politics, without needing to experience disruption in your traditional daily lives.

"I'm an active inventor, my latest project being the Zebra 2K, a much-improved innovative upgrade on a live road test for evaluation and viability. This has attracted interest from local councillors, who indicated their support in trialling the new system across Herts to reduce the 150-plus injuries and deaths that occur in the UK.

"This particular project is driven from an altruistic perspective and desire to give back to the community.

"As your MP, I am the only candidate who would freely vote for issues affecting you, by being completely unfettered by the dictates of any party whip during voting divisions in Parliament.

"I would be able to debate on legislation cross-party, giving you, the electorate, a wider and direct input on legislation that may be onerous and unsuitable in practice.

"My surgery would be open to every constituent, to meet and discuss the elements you need help with, and I would executively fight your corner passionately.

"Vote Jules Sherrington and I'll not only drive the future generation of leaders to school, but also drive forward the future of St Albans and its people."