Warning after spate of indecent exposure incidents in St Albans

There has been a spate of indecent exposure incidents in St Albans. Archant

A spate of indecent exposure incidents have been reported around the city.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have been informed of 13 incidents of people revealing or touching themselves inappropriately - often to women and children - around St Albans since the beginning of May.

Locations include Station Way, the Alban Way, Highfield Park, Bernards Heath, and Verulamium Park.

A Neighbourhood Watch OWL email sent by PCSO Louise Traxon urged residents to speak up if they see anything.

A Herts police spokesperson said: "While some of these incidents are likely to be related, thankfully none of them have led to assaults.

"Despite this, we want the public to remain vigilant and call 999 while the event is happening, rather than report it after."

The incidents include:

- At 3.30pm on May 7, a man was caught touching himself inappropriately in a wooded area of Verulamium Park on King Harry Lane. 41/41043/19.

You may also want to watch:

- Between 5.30pm and 6.06pm on May 7, a man exposed himself to a woman on a pathway between King Harry Lane and Verulamium Park. 41/41003/19.

- Between 5.35pm and 5.50pm on May 7, a mother and her daughter caught a man touching himself inappropriately in Verulamium Park. 41/41043/19.

- Between 7.25pm and 7.30pm on May 8, a man exposed himself to a woman on Harpenden Road. 41/41318/19. This case has now been filed and no further action will take place.

- At 12.55pm on June 2, a man allegedly exposed himself to a young girl at Wilko in The Maltings. A 51-year-old man was arrested, but he has been released under investigation.

- Between 1.30am and 2am on June 5, a man exposed himself to a woman on Station Way, St Albans. 41/52152/19.

- At 4.55pm on June 6, a man was caught touching himself inappropriately in some trees off a footpath between Holywell Hill and Cottonmill Lane. 41/521186/19.

- At 8.15am on June 19, a man was caught touching himself inappropriately in St Peter's Church. 41/52152/19.

- At 7.45am on July 5, someone exposed themselves to a woman in Highfield Park. 41/61701/19.

- At 6.30pm on July 8, a runner ran past a man who was touching himself inappropriately near some bushes in Bernards Heath. 41/61909/19.

- Around 2.20pm on July 8, a cyclist exposed himself to a woman and her friend in Healey Sutton, on the Alban Way. The offender then cycled off in the direction of Hill End Lane. 41/62372/19.