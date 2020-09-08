St Albans ranked 7th for number of beauty salons

All those waxes, facials and massages are obviously a hit with St Albans residents, after the city was ranked in the top ten for the highest amount of beauty businesses.

In a survey by marketing experts Digitaloft on behalf of nail polish company Nicely Polished, our city was ranked seventh in the list, with 14.7 beauty venues per square mile, ahead of Portsmouth, Bournemouth and Birkenhead.

The survey looked at the number of hairdressers and hair stylists, hair removal salons, nail salons, and tanning salons within each city, and calculated how many beauty businesses there were per square mile.

Top of the charts was Salford with 32.59 venues per sq m.

Sally Shepherd of Eve and Adam beauty clinic said: “We have a demographic with people with higher incomes who perhaps have more disposable income to spend on their well-being.”