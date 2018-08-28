St Albans girl to appear in 2018 Christmas Lectures series

Esmé Gallagher from St Albans (on the right) in the RIGB Christmas Lectures. Picture: Paul Wilkinson. Copyright (c) Paul Wilkinson 2018

A young person from St Albans will feature in the television series ‘Christmas Lectures’.

Out of 350 children, Esmé Gallagher, 12, was chosen to participate in a demonstration which highlighted the importance of opposable thumbs in human evolution, led by biologist and presenter Alice Roberts.

Esmé said: “The lecture was amazing! I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to be picked as a volunteer to take part in a demonstration. Definitely the highlight of my year!”

Presented by The Royal Institution, the lecture series was first broadcast in 1936 and is the world’s oldest televised science series.

2018 Christmas Lectures will explore the topic ‘Who am I?’ and will be broadcast on BBC Four at 8pm on December 26, 27 and 28.

Esmé’s demonstration forms part of the second programme, entitled ‘What makes me human?’, which will appear on December 27.