'Impressions of Colour' exhibition coming to St Albans

The Red Bridge by Mary Ann Day is one of the pictures on display at the Impressions of Colour exhibition at the Nude Tin Can gallery in St Albans. Picture: Mary Ann Day Archant

A colourful impressionistic exhibition of paintings by artist Mary Ann Day is coming to a St Albans gallery next month.

Spanish Sands by Mary Ann Day is one of the pictures on display at the Impressions of Colour exhibition at the Nude Tin Can gallery in St Albans. Picture: Mary Ann Day Spanish Sands by Mary Ann Day is one of the pictures on display at the Impressions of Colour exhibition at the Nude Tin Can gallery in St Albans. Picture: Mary Ann Day

The exhibition will be held at the Nude Tin Can art gallery in Hatfield Road for four days from Sunday, September 8 to Thursday, September 12, and will include colourful oil paintings depicting wild seas, local countryside and impressionistic scenes.

Mary Ann is taking part in this year's Open Studios, an annual event organised by Herts Visual Arts, where artists open their studio doors or set up in galleries or their homes to share their work with the public.

She said: "I hope visitors to the Nude Tin Can will enjoy catching a glimpse of my paintings, many of which reflect local scenes. In my work I try to mirror the joy of colour in a rainbow ride across the globe, from sand and sea to woodland and mountain."

The exhibition is open from 11am to 4pm on September 8, and 12pm to 4pm on the other days.