St Albans illustrator shortlisted for Waterstones Book of the Year

PUBLISHED: 08:59 02 November 2019

St Albans-based illustrator Grace Easton worked on 'Prisoners of Geography: Our World Explained in 12 Simple Maps', which has been shortlisted for Waterstones Book of the Year. Picture: Waterstones

St Albans-based illustrator Grace Easton has been shortlisted for Waterstones Book of the Year along with co-illustrator Jessica Smith and writer Tim Marshall.

Their children's book 'Prisoners of Geography: Our World Explained in 12 Simple Maps' is one of 11 titles vying for the award, with the shortlist comprising four novels, two works of non-fiction, three children's books, an illustrated fable and a cookery book.

Florentyna Martin, Waterstones children's buyer, said: "This fresh guide to the world is an informative fusion of geography and history. Based on Tim Marshall's thirty years of reporting, this unique book hits a sweet spot of reading: holding a broad topic scope whilst remaining directly engaging to younger readers.

"The clear maps and illustrations from Grace Easton and Jessica Smith skilfully carve out the facts through images, providing a colourful way to absorb the information."

