St Albans illustrator shortlisted for Waterstones Book of the Year
PUBLISHED: 08:59 02 November 2019
Archant
St Albans-based illustrator Grace Easton has been shortlisted for Waterstones Book of the Year along with co-illustrator Jessica Smith and writer Tim Marshall.
Their children's book 'Prisoners of Geography: Our World Explained in 12 Simple Maps' is one of 11 titles vying for the award, with the shortlist comprising four novels, two works of non-fiction, three children's books, an illustrated fable and a cookery book.
Florentyna Martin, Waterstones children's buyer, said: "This fresh guide to the world is an informative fusion of geography and history. Based on Tim Marshall's thirty years of reporting, this unique book hits a sweet spot of reading: holding a broad topic scope whilst remaining directly engaging to younger readers.
"The clear maps and illustrations from Grace Easton and Jessica Smith skilfully carve out the facts through images, providing a colourful way to absorb the information."