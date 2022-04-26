Muslim community united for Big Iftar event

More than 300 people broke their fast together at The St Albans Big Iftar during the last few days of Ramadan.

The event, led by Bangladeshi cultural group The Adda Club, was a collaboration of community and faith groups from across the city.

Saturday's celebration featured activities including the world-famous Khayaal Theatre Company, street food stalls and Islamic inspired arts and crafts activities provided by the 20th St Albans Ansar Scouts.

The St Albans Big Iftar 2022, led by The Adda Club, was a collaboration of community and faith groups from across the city. - Credit: St Albans Big Iftar

The Big Iftar also welcomed more than 75 Afghan refugee families living in restricted accommodation in St Albans, which meant that they had little or no contact with the local Muslim community.

Attendees broke their fast at sunset, after the call to prayer which was led by Abu Haytahm, the Muezzin from London Colney Islamic Centre. Then the feast began, with dates, fruit and biryani for all as the community shared their own food with friends and strangers. The Iftar packs for the day raised more than £400 for local charities.

Ramadan, the month in the Islamic calendar when Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, is a period of spiritual reflection, personal development, charity and community.

Monir Ali of The Adda Club said: “It was great seeing the St Albans community sitting together in one place and sharing food, after what can only be described as a long overdue event due to lockdown. There was a certain feeling of rejoice in the air as people can finally get back to doing Ramadan and Iftars properly as a community.

"This was also a great opportunity for us to support local businesses after the pandemic."