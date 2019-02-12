Advanced search

St Albans company named second best company to work for in UK

PUBLISHED: 17:46 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:47 26 February 2019

Staff from Churchill Retirement Living in St Albans celebrate second place in the top 100 best companies to work for list. Picture: Churchill Retirement Living

Archant

A St Albans housebuilding company has been awarded second place in a list of the 100 best companies to work for in the UK.

Spencer McCarthy, CEO of Churchill Retirement Living in St Albans, with Karen Robinson, editor of best companies. Picture: Churchill Retirement Living Spencer McCarthy, CEO of Churchill Retirement Living in St Albans, with Karen Robinson, editor of best companies. Picture: Churchill Retirement Living

Churchill Retirement Living, which is based in Hatfield Road, achieved its highest-ever position in the Sunday Times ranking, and also received a ‘wellbeing’ award for its approach to looking after employees.

The winners were announced at a gala dinner on Thursday, February 21, which was attended by 30 Churchill colleagues.

CEO Spencer McCarthy said: “To be named the second best company in the country to work for is a fantastic accolade and something every single member of the team can be proud of.

“I’ve always believed in the importance of looking after my team and treating them well, so it was great to have that recognised with a special award for wellbeing.”

The top 100 ranking is chosen by an anonymous country-wide survey.

