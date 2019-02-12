St Albans company named second best company to work for in UK

A St Albans housebuilding company has been awarded second place in a list of the 100 best companies to work for in the UK.

Churchill Retirement Living, which is based in Hatfield Road, achieved its highest-ever position in the Sunday Times ranking, and also received a ‘wellbeing’ award for its approach to looking after employees.

The winners were announced at a gala dinner on Thursday, February 21, which was attended by 30 Churchill colleagues.

CEO Spencer McCarthy said: “To be named the second best company in the country to work for is a fantastic accolade and something every single member of the team can be proud of.

“I’ve always believed in the importance of looking after my team and treating them well, so it was great to have that recognised with a special award for wellbeing.”

The top 100 ranking is chosen by an anonymous country-wide survey.