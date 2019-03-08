St Albans neighbours host street party in honour of murdered MP

A street party aimed at bringing the community together has been held in St Albans for the third year running.

Burnham Road residents have a community get-together each year which coincides with the Jo Cox Get Together, an annual event in memory of the murdered MP.

Residents attended throughout the day and activities on the road included tug of war, the Great Burnham Bake off, a puppet show, skipping, cycling, chalk drawings and an egg and spoon race.

One of the organisers, Victoria Gilbert, 36, said: "Every year it seems to get better. It's such fun.

"The Pimm's table was running freely, deck chairs and tables with red gingham cloths added a festive summer flare.

"It was great of Morrisons to let us park our cars there so the road was freed up for partying."

She explained that she feels life can sometimes be quite lonely and events like this help to develop lasting friendships and thoughtful acts towards neighbours.

Victoria added: "I read somewhere that to change the world we have to build community and I truly believe that this is where we all thrive."