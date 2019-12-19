St Albans MP responds to Christmas market hospital campaigners

Steve Day from Herts Valleys Hospitals spoke to members of the public at the Christmas market. Picture: HVH Archant

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has responded to requests by the Herts Valleys Hospital (HVH) Group to meet and discuss the possibility of a new hospital for west Herts.

Campaigners were at the Christmas market on December 15, and again on December 22, offering information about their proposal. They said several hundred people asked them about their plans, 99 per cent of whom were supportive.

After HVH tweeted Daisy Cooper, she responded: "Very happy to meet and hear your case. As you know, I'm concerned that we'll lose the money offered if we don't accept it and it's not enough for a new hospital."

She also said she would be happy to arrange a meeting with the group in the new year.

NHS bosses plan to renovate existing services at Watford General, St Albans City and Hemel Hempstead hospitals, but hospital campaigners are calling for an A&E in a more central location.