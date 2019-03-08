Chief executive thanks supporters for donations to Grove House in St Albans

Rennie Grove chief executive Stewart Marks has thanked supporters for donating to Grove House in St Albans. Picture: Veronica Stewart VERONICA STEWART

The chief executive of Rennie Grove Hospice Care has thanked St Albans residents for donating to help renovate services at Grove House.

The Grove House Appeal is looking to raise £1 million to improve the hospice building, which is next door to St Albans City Hospital, enabling them to offer more services to patients.

CEO Stewart Marks said: "We are delighted that donations are already starting to come in, and all here at Rennie Grove would like to thank those who have supported the appeal so far.

"This is an amazing start, but we still have a long way to go and need the community's support to help us reach our target.

"The Brick by Brick campaign will launch shortly, giving local people the opportunity to buy a virtual brick to support the Grove House Appeal, and also lots of fun ways to come together and fundraise."

To donate go to renniegrove.org/GHappeal

You can also send a cheque to Rennie Grove, Grove House, Waverley Road, St Albans, AL3 5QX, made payable to Rennie Grove and marked on the envelope as 'Grove House Appeal'.

In addition, you can also call 01727 731000 to make a card donation.