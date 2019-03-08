Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Chief executive thanks supporters for donations to Grove House in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 09:05 25 August 2019

Rennie Grove chief executive Stewart Marks has thanked supporters for donating to Grove House in St Albans. Picture: Veronica Stewart

Rennie Grove chief executive Stewart Marks has thanked supporters for donating to Grove House in St Albans. Picture: Veronica Stewart

VERONICA STEWART

The chief executive of Rennie Grove Hospice Care has thanked St Albans residents for donating to help renovate services at Grove House.

The Grove House Appeal is looking to raise £1 million to improve the hospice building, which is next door to St Albans City Hospital, enabling them to offer more services to patients.

CEO Stewart Marks said: "We are delighted that donations are already starting to come in, and all here at Rennie Grove would like to thank those who have supported the appeal so far.

You may also want to watch:

"This is an amazing start, but we still have a long way to go and need the community's support to help us reach our target.

"The Brick by Brick campaign will launch shortly, giving local people the opportunity to buy a virtual brick to support the Grove House Appeal, and also lots of fun ways to come together and fundraise."

To donate go to renniegrove.org/GHappeal

You can also send a cheque to Rennie Grove, Grove House, Waverley Road, St Albans, AL3 5QX, made payable to Rennie Grove and marked on the envelope as 'Grove House Appeal'.

In addition, you can also call 01727 731000 to make a card donation.

Most Read

Live Blog: St Albans and Harpenden GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across St Albans and Harpenden are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

Van gets stuck on roundabout in St Albans crash

A van got stuck on a roundabout in St Albans. Picture: Steve Johnston

Inspector upholds council decision in St Albans planning breach

The planning decision for the Hatfield Road, St Albans, building was upheld by an inspector. Picture: SADC

St Albans Italian restaurateur serves up his last dish

Alberto Valota arrived in St Albans in the late 1970s after moving to London from his native Italy in 1969. Picture: John Culverhouse

Harpenden pub offering free pints for dog owners

A Harpenden pub is offering free drinks for people who bring their dog to the bar on National Dog Day. Picture: Suzanne Marshall

Most Read

Live Blog: St Albans and Harpenden GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across St Albans and Harpenden are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

Van gets stuck on roundabout in St Albans crash

A van got stuck on a roundabout in St Albans. Picture: Steve Johnston

Inspector upholds council decision in St Albans planning breach

The planning decision for the Hatfield Road, St Albans, building was upheld by an inspector. Picture: SADC

St Albans Italian restaurateur serves up his last dish

Alberto Valota arrived in St Albans in the late 1970s after moving to London from his native Italy in 1969. Picture: John Culverhouse

Harpenden pub offering free pints for dog owners

A Harpenden pub is offering free drinks for people who bring their dog to the bar on National Dog Day. Picture: Suzanne Marshall

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

FA Cup: Long Melford 0 Colney Heath 2 - player ratings

Colney Heath travelled to Long Melford on the Suffolk-Essex border for their preliminary round tie in the FA Cup.

Youth activist ‘street party’ at Clock Tower set for this morning

St Albans may face an Extinction Rebellion protest this weekend, police warn.

Chief executive thanks supporters for donations to Grove House in St Albans

Rennie Grove chief executive Stewart Marks has thanked supporters for donating to Grove House in St Albans. Picture: Veronica Stewart

Winning mentality key to Colney Heath’s FA Cup success at Long Melford

Colney Heath celebrate the first of Spencer Clarke-Mardel's two goals in the win at Long Melford in the FA Cup.

Harpenden Building Society wins national award for fifth year

Harpenden Building Society has won Best Local Building Society at the What Mortgage Awards on August 16, 2019. Picture: Submitted by Harpenden Building Society
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists