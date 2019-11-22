St Albans charity has a knight to remember with medieval murder mystery party
PUBLISHED: 16:59 24 November 2019
A medieval murder mystery event in St Albans raised £6,200 for a charity which helps families in need.
Home-Start Herts hosted a three course dinner and murder mystery party at St Michael's Manor, with the help of actors from Moneypenny Productions.
Guests dressed up as knights and ladies, kings, queens, monks, peasants and a court jester, with each table solving the murder as a team by interrogating the actors and studying props and clues provided.
There was also an auction, with prizes ranging from a case of champagne to an Aston Martin factory experience.
Home-Start Herts strategic manager Suzy Moody said: "Everyone put so much effort into their costumes and they looked fantastic.
"It is important to us, not only to raise as much as we can so we can support more families that are at breaking point, but to also make sure guests have a really enjoyable and entertaining night out."