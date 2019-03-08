St Albans care home provider rated 'outstanding' by CQC

The Home Instead Senior Care St Albans team celebrated receiving an 'outstanding' report from the Care Quality Comission. Picture: Calvin M Archant

A St Albans-based home care provider has received an overall 'outstanding' rating from the Care Quality Commission.

Home Instead Senior Care St Albans was given an 'outstanding' rating for being caring and well-led, with a 'good' rating for being safe, effective and responsive.

Inspectors observed that people who use the service "were truly respected and valued as individuals and empowered as partners in their care, in an exceptional service".

The organisation, led by Fiona and Nick Harrall, provides at-home care and companionship that enables older people to continue living independently for as long as possible.

Fiona and Nick said: ""We are so pleased to have had the hard work of our dedicated team recognised in this way.

"We do our best to ensure that high quality care is provided to every client and that Home Instead positively benefits the St Albans community."