Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans care home provider rated 'outstanding' by CQC

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 July 2019

The Home Instead Senior Care St Albans team celebrated receiving an 'outstanding' report from the Care Quality Comission. Picture: Calvin M

The Home Instead Senior Care St Albans team celebrated receiving an 'outstanding' report from the Care Quality Comission. Picture: Calvin M

Archant

A St Albans-based home care provider has received an overall 'outstanding' rating from the Care Quality Commission.

Home Instead Senior Care St Albans was given an 'outstanding' rating for being caring and well-led, with a 'good' rating for being safe, effective and responsive.

You may also want to watch:

Inspectors observed that people who use the service "were truly respected and valued as individuals and empowered as partners in their care, in an exceptional service".

The organisation, led by Fiona and Nick Harrall, provides at-home care and companionship that enables older people to continue living independently for as long as possible.

Fiona and Nick said: ""We are so pleased to have had the hard work of our dedicated team recognised in this way.

"We do our best to ensure that high quality care is provided to every client and that Home Instead positively benefits the St Albans community."

Most Read

PICTURES: St Albans pub suffers ‘devastating’ fire

There was a blaze at The Plough Sleapshyde, on Sleapshyde Lane. Picture: Matt Adams

Steps taken to force sale of ‘uninhabitable’ St Albans property

Money stock image. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Good Friday rape: St Albans boy, 15, arrested

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a rape on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

St Albans burglar arrested after being spotted on CCTV

A St Albans burglar was arrested after being spotted by a CCTV operator. Picture: Archant

Missing 14-year-old girl from Harpenden found

A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Harpenden has been found. Picture: Archant

Most Read

PICTURES: St Albans pub suffers ‘devastating’ fire

There was a blaze at The Plough Sleapshyde, on Sleapshyde Lane. Picture: Matt Adams

Steps taken to force sale of ‘uninhabitable’ St Albans property

Money stock image. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Good Friday rape: St Albans boy, 15, arrested

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a rape on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

St Albans burglar arrested after being spotted on CCTV

A St Albans burglar was arrested after being spotted by a CCTV operator. Picture: Archant

Missing 14-year-old girl from Harpenden found

A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Harpenden has been found. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans care home provider rated ‘outstanding’ by CQC

The Home Instead Senior Care St Albans team celebrated receiving an 'outstanding' report from the Care Quality Comission. Picture: Calvin M

PICTURES: St Albans pub suffers ‘devastating’ fire

There was a blaze at The Plough Sleapshyde, on Sleapshyde Lane. Picture: Matt Adams

Summer deals leave boss Ian Allinson content as Saints open pre-season with win

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: DAVE TAVENER

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans City stars unlikely to rejoin club after rejecting new deals admits Allinson

Player of the season Ben Wyatt has yet to re-sign for St Albans City. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists