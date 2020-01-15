Advanced search

St Albans to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

PUBLISHED: 06:59 16 January 2020

A service will be held at St Albans Cathedral to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture: Archant

A service will be held at St Albans Cathedral to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture: Archant

Archant

A service to commemorate victims of genocide will be held in St Albans on Holocaust Memorial Day.

Mayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith will host the service at 6.30pm on Monday, January 27 at the St Albans Cathedral Welcome Centre.

The day marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in 1945, and this year has the theme of 'stand together' - calling to stop division and the spread of hatred in society.

Local rabbis will address the service, which will feature moving stories of Holocaust survivors, and light candles in memory of those who died.

St Albans Cathedral is also running an Anne Frank exhibition from January 23 until February 20, featuring a replica of her bedroom and other artefacts.

Anyone who wants to attend must register by emailing mayoralty@stalbans.gov.uk or calling 01727 819544 by Friday, January 24.

