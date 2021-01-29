Flipping different pancake race for St Albans this year

Published: 11:31 AM January 29, 2021

For 20 years, the sight of teams of frying pan-wielding contestants pelting hell for leather down St Peter's Street has been a Shrove Tuesday tradition.

But like so many other events, this year the St Albans community will not be cheering on the teams as they flip their way through the city centre, as the pandemic means the annual pancake race cannot take place.

But instead of scrapping the event altogether, organisers are setting up an online pancake challenge that everyone can get involved in - and it's likely to be a lot warmer than the usual February dash.

They want to get a record-breaking 500 people online at the same time, all flipping pancakes together.

The challenge will take place via Zoom on Tuesday February 16, and flippers will be required to provide their own pans and pancakes. Log on at 12 noon and the record-breaking flipping will start at 12.15pm following a short briefing.

For the last four years, the event has been organised by Home-Start Herts in conjunction with Buzzing Media, and last year it raised over £3,000 to support local families who are struggling to manage for a variety of different reasons.

Home-Start Herts strategic manager Suzy Moody said: "We are going to need everyone's help, so please get in touch with your family, friends, colleagues, long-lost aunt... and invite them to join in.

“The pancake race is such a massive event for the people of the district, we just couldn’t let Pancake Day go by without some sort of celebration. It is also usually an opportunity for Home-Start to raise essential funds. With so many events being cancelled, we have to be creative to find other way’s so that is what we are doing.

"This is a totally new concept, but we are really hoping everyone will get involved, and make it a success. Anyone can join in, even if they aren’t St Albans-based, it’s a chance to have a bit of light-hearted fun and we all need that right now. It could even be a record breaking event, I certainly don’t think this has been done before! You never know, we could go viral!”

You can have a family flip, a team flip or flip individually. Fancy dress - or branded clothing if you are representing a business - is encouraged!

For more info or to register for the challenge please visit www.home-startherts.org.uk Eventbrite bookings at https://bit.ly/3opuECg)

Entry is £5, but if you wish to spectate, donations are welcome via the Great Flip-Off campaign page.