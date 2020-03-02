Advanced search

Hockey club goes from tangerine to green

PUBLISHED: 15:55 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 02 March 2020

Luke Kennedy in action for St Albans Hockey Club. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

A St Albans sports club is encouraging sustainability in order to help the environment.

St Albans Hockey Club, known as the 'Tangerine Army' because their club strip is orange, is going green.

As well as asking members to walk, cycle, take the bus or car share to their matches this weekend, there will also be a Swap Shop stand where members can bring pre-used equipment and club clothing to exchange or sell and buy secondhand.

Members are also being asked to bring reusable coffee and drinks cups as well as water bottles so that single-use plastic can be eliminated from the club.

Hockey club member Erin Hugo said: "Everyone in the club, especially the junior members, want to become more sustainable. We set up a question on our Instagram story to ask members for suggestions and everyone's been brilliant at getting involved with their own ideas."

