Most of St Albans hit by power cut

Published: 9:19 AM March 30, 2021

Much of St Albans has been hit by a power cut. - Credit: UK Power Networks

A major power cut is affecting a large part of St Albans, with 979 properties without electricity.

The only part of the city centre not affected appears to be the area around Marshalswick.

Engineers are currently investigating and fixing, with power expected to be returned between 10am-11am.

A statement by UK Power Networks says: "Our engineers have arrived on site in the AL1 2 area to investigate the power cut affecting 979 properties.

"Specialist engineers are also working to divert power remotely, and this can cause your lights to go on and off. Please follow the government pandemic guidelines about social distancing when interacting with our staff.

"We know that in the current pandemic, a power cut can be especially disruptive, as you may be working from home, or taking care of elderly or unwell family members, and we want to support you however we can."

You can contact the UK Power Networks team on 0800 3163105.