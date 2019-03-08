CCTV image appeal after man assaulted in St Albans shop

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in Spar in St Albans. Picture: Herts police Archant

Police have today released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to after a man was assaulted in a Spar convenience store in St Albans.

The assault took place at Spar in Highfield Park, Hill End Lane, at around 9.45pm on Friday, July 5.

The victim sustained a black eye, a cut lip and was left with pain in his shoulder.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as he may have information which could help the investigation.

They would also like to hear from anyone else who may have witnessed the assault.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has any information, is asked to email matthew.hayward@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/61148/19.