Parking restriction lifted at St Albans visitor centre

Evening visitors to Highfield Park Visitors Centre no longer have to park on nearby streets - after councillors agreed to lift restrictions on its own car park.

As part of the planning agreement for the construction of the Hill End Lane park's visitors centre, the adjacent car park had to be locked by 6pm.

The only exception has been for the car park to remain open up for up to 13 meetings a year held by the Highfield Park Trust, while anyone attending other evening events at the centre has had to park elsewhere.

However on Monday, January 6 St Albans councillors agreed to lift the restriction, and in future the gated car park will not be locked until 30 minutes after the centre has closed.

Four nearby residents objected due to concerns related to antisocial behaviour, noise and security, but the change will prevent people parking in residential streets.