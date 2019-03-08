Fundraising event in St Albans pledges thousands for local charities

A Dragon's Den-style event in St Albans raised more than £14,000 for charities across Herts.

The event was organised by resident Richard Sved and hosted at The Abbey Theatre on Tuesday, October 8, with three charities bidding for support from The Funding Network (TFN) Herts.

Dacorum Community Trust, Herts Welcomes Refugees and Herts Inclusive Theatre all presented pitches in front of around 80 residents and local businesses, many of whom offered their support.

Liz Pilny, one of the pitchers from Herts Inclusive Theatre, said: "What an innovative way of raising funds for small local charities! Being able to highlight what we do to local people who will be able to see what a difference their pledges will make is such a benefit to us as a charity."

The event was supported by businesses Debenhams Ottaway, Moore Kingston Smith, My Mustard, Bubble Hub, and Rumball Sedgwick.