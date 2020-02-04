Advanced search

Health and wellbeing strategy for St Albans updated

PUBLISHED: 13:44 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 04 February 2020

St Albans's health and wellbeing strategy has been updated. Picture: St Albans district council

St Albans's health and wellbeing strategy has been updated. Picture: St Albans district council

Archant

A strategy for improving the health and wellbeing of people living in St Albans district has been updated to take account of new projects and initiatives.

The strategy launched two years ago, and the St Albans Healthy Hub, which is funded by Herts county council and located within the district council offices, opened last year.

Groups based there, including Mind In Mid Herts, Age UK, the Living Room and more, offer residents advice on how to boost their physical and mental health. This month the hub also launched free mini health MOTs, provided by leisure contractor 1Life.

The strategy is the first of its kind, and was launched two years ago by the St Albans District Health and Wellbeing Partnership. The partnership is made up of the council and other organisations including Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group, West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust and St Albans and Harpenden Patient Group.

Its aims are to encourage healthy lifestyles and reduce health inequalities, with equal weight given to physical and mental health.

You may also want to watch:

Council officers and volunteers representing the public health working group worked on the revised strategy, and formalised in a meeting on Wednesday, January 28.

A 20-page document is available to view on the council's website containing the latest data about health in the district - for example showing that 48.9 per cent of the district's residents are overweight.

The strategy also details the partnership's long-term goals, which include making the district more dementia-friendly and reducing social isolation and loneliness.

Cllr Robert Donald, chair of the partnership and the public health working group, said: "While we live in a relatively healthy district with activity levels and rates of early death from cancer and heart disease better than national averages, we are not complacent and know improvements can be made.

"For example, the number of adults overweight and obese has only fallen by less than one per cent year on year, and in year six children it has actually increased by 0.2 per cent.

"Mental health and reversing the current rise in suicides locally are also both areas of concern addressed in the new strategy.

Most Read

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

St Albans mother of newborn baby in council row over planning permission

Hillary Childs outside her property in Cavendish Road.

‘Action needed’ at London Colney accident blackspot

Napsbury Lane Bridge, St Albans.

St Albans MP calls for faster special needs assessments

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has called for faster assessments for children with special needs. Picture: Danny Loo

Three Princes reveal how their path to TV fame was born from brotherly love

Princes to Kings on The Michael McIntyre Show.

Most Read

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

St Albans mother of newborn baby in council row over planning permission

Hillary Childs outside her property in Cavendish Road.

‘Action needed’ at London Colney accident blackspot

Napsbury Lane Bridge, St Albans.

St Albans MP calls for faster special needs assessments

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has called for faster assessments for children with special needs. Picture: Danny Loo

Three Princes reveal how their path to TV fame was born from brotherly love

Princes to Kings on The Michael McIntyre Show.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Health and wellbeing strategy for St Albans updated

St Albans's health and wellbeing strategy has been updated. Picture: St Albans district council

St Albans mother of newborn baby in council row over planning permission

Hillary Childs outside her property in Cavendish Road.

SSML Premier Division: Single-goal results bring differing emotions for Harpenden Town, Colney Heath and London Colney

Harpenden Town and Colney Heath meet again on the back of two very different 1-0 results. Picture: KARYN HADDON

TV presenter Michael Portillo to visit St Albans

Great Asian Railway Journeys presenter Michael Portillo is coming to St Albans. Picture: BBC

Have your say on the new political map of St Albans in boundary review

The Local Government Boundary Commission for England is holding a consultation into council ward boundaries in St Albans. Picture: LGBCE
Drive 24