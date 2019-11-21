Charity raises thousands for music therapy in memory of St Albans dad

A ball was held in memory of Harry-Krish Mootoosamy from St Albans, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2014. Picture: Anna-Ruby Yates Archant

A charity ball held in memory of a St Albans dad has raised more than £6,500 for music therapy for seriously ill children.

Harry-Krish Mootoosamy was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a week after his 39th birthday, and died seven months later in 2014.

His sister Anna-Ruby Yates set up The Harry-Krish Mootoosamy Foundation in his memory two years ago, pairing his love for music with his love for his three young children, who were all under the age of five when he died.

Since then, the charity has raised thousands of pounds to provide ill children with music therapy, as well as raising awareness of pancreatic cancer.

A fundraising ball was held at St Michael's Manor last month to mark the fifth anniversary of Harry-Krish's death and the second anniversary of the charity's launch.

Tickets sold out almost immediately, and family and friends gathered to enjoy food and entertainment, with performances by Adam the Magician, Mauritian Sega Dancers and Big Mama Funk. Local businesses, as well as some in London and Brighton, also donated prizes for a silent auction.

The ball raised £6,500 in total, which will be used to offer music therapy grants to children's hospices or charities which support children with life-limiting or life-threatening diseases.

Harry-Krish was passionate about music, and was the lead singer in band The Kid Gloves with his school friends from St Columba's College and Loreto.

The charity has previously funded one-to-one music sessions in hospices and for ill children being cared for at home, as well as small group music therapy, percussion workshops and a song production day for teenagers with cancer. The money raised from the ball is enough for at least three music therapy grants.

Anna-Ruby said: "The family and the charity is very grateful to St Michael's Manor and those who donated time, talent, effort, prizes or money, and to everyone who joined them and helped make the it such a memorable night of fundraising and celebrating and remembering Harry-Krish."

The charity is also holding an 80s disco on January 31 at the Old Albanians Rugby Club. More details can be found on the foundation's new website at hkmfoundation.org.