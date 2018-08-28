Advanced search

St Albans district and Radlett MPs react ahead of Theresa May confidence vote

PUBLISHED: 10:06 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:45 12 December 2018

Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, after the backbench 1922 Committee announced that enough Conservative MPs have requested a vote of confidence in Mrs May. Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 12, 2018. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo: Renee Bailey/PA Wire

Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, after the backbench 1922 Committee announced that enough Conservative MPs have requested a vote of confidence in Mrs May. Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 12, 2018. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo: Renee Bailey/PA Wire

The Conservative MPs in St Albans district and Radlett have reacted ahead of the confidence vote in Theresa May tonight.

The vote was triggered after 48 Tory MPs sent letters saying they had no confidence in Mrs May’s leadership to Sir Graham Brady the chair of the committee which represents backbench Conservative MPs’ interests, which is called the 1922 Committee after the year it was formed.

Hitchin & Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has tweeted he will be supporting the Prime Minister in the vote, which will be held between 6pm and 8pm this evening.

Oliver Dowden, the MP for Hertsmere including Radlett, is also backing the PM, saying: “At this difficult time for our country, the last thing we need is a change of Prime Minister.

“That is why I will be supporting Theresa May in the confidence vote this evening.”

The office of St Albans MP Anne Main has been contacted for comment.

