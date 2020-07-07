Advanced search

St Albans salons adjust to their new ‘normal’

PUBLISHED: 16:18 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 07 July 2020

St Albans barbers and hairdressers are adjusting to their new way of functioning. Picture: Laura Bill

St Albans barbers and hairdressers are adjusting to their new way of functioning. Picture: Laura Bill

After four months of lockdown most of my male friends are now looking like Supergran, Boris Johnson or something from Lord of the Rings.

For the women, roots seem to be the number one complaint.

Hair matters for me have been less traumatic, with the proud purchase of a professional mixing bowl, jug and brush to apply my usual dye, bought from Sally’s instead of done in-chair, obviously.

The day finally came on Saturday, July 4 when salons are allowed to open again – and I can’t help but wonder what it will bring.

As I walk into Trinder, my temperature and name are taken and I am asked to wear a tasteful black mask with the logo on.

There is a lot of space and not many people which makes me wonder if any money is being made. I try to see if they can squeeze in a sneaky fringe trim but have no joy.

I ask owners Marc and Sophie Trinder if they feel the new hair experience is less intimate without magazines, coffee or music.

Sophie said: “I don’t feel like the intimacy has been lost - the only difference is that we are wearing the masks and the visors. People are happy so I don’t feel like that has been compromised at all.”

However, subconsciously at least I feel it creates a different feel in salons, especially with sanitiser and masks.

Casually speaking about my husband’s long-awaited trip to Michael James for his curls to be tamed back into your average footballer-type short-everywhere-and-bit-longer-on-top do, I accidentally refer to the other clients as ‘patients’.

Owner of Alternative Barbering Co Sam Campagna is pleased to be back. The salon is busy and very clean with a whole table of sanitiser and gloves and sprays. Staff are wearing visors but there is a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.

Customer Kevin Keenan said his wife had been cutting his hair but he is looking forward to a more ‘perfect’ style.

Owner of Eurostyle barbers Giovanni Carini had a whole re-fit while the lockdown was in place. He said: “We are appointments only for the foreseeable future.

“We feel the personal touch won’t be lost as customers have been booking up as soon as they were notified that we were reopening and they will have to realise that this is the new normal.

Let us know about your hair salon experiences at hertsad@archant.co.uk

