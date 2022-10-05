Hair salon team celebrate award success

Mosaic Hair Studio of Marshalswick has been crowned Best Salon In Hertfordshire and has been shortlisted for Best Salon In The East Of England. - Credit: Mosaic

A St Albans hair salon is celebrating winning a prestigious award.

Mosaic Hair Studio, based in The Quadrant, Marshalswick, has been not only been crowned Best Salon In Hertfordshire, but has also been shortlisted for Best Salon In The East Of England in the England Business Awards 2022.

A mystery shopper visited the salon and assessed their customer service, staff presentation, backwash experience and haircut.

Assistant manager Nicki Gardiner said: "It was an unbelievable feeling finding out that our small and independent business had made it to the finals of the England Business Awards 2022.

"The pride we felt as a team to know that this was being recognised felt incredible. We look forward to the upcoming finals."

Eight members of staff are taking part in the final on November 13.



