News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Hair salon team celebrate award success

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 11:11 AM October 5, 2022
Mosaic Hair Studio has been crowned Best Salon In Hertfordshire

Mosaic Hair Studio of Marshalswick has been crowned Best Salon In Hertfordshire and has been shortlisted for Best Salon In The East Of England. - Credit: Mosaic

A St Albans hair salon is celebrating winning a prestigious award.

Mosaic Hair Studio, based in The Quadrant, Marshalswick, has been not only been crowned Best Salon In Hertfordshire, but has also been shortlisted for Best Salon In The East Of England in the England Business Awards 2022.

A mystery shopper visited the salon and assessed their customer service, staff presentation, backwash experience and haircut.

Assistant manager Nicki Gardiner said: "It was an unbelievable feeling finding out that our small and independent business had made it to the finals of the England Business Awards 2022.

"The pride we felt as a team to know that this was being recognised felt incredible. We look forward to the upcoming finals."

Eight members of staff are taking part in the final on November 13. 


St Albans News

Don't Miss

Mary McIntyre is upset Marks & Spencer don't make water resistant trousers for women.

Dog walker kicking up a storm over M&S trouser 'discrimination'

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
A cyclist riding on the pavement in Chequer Street, St Albans.

Dangerous cycling 'not a priority' for police

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
St Albans City manager Ian Allinson (right) on the touchline before the FA Cup first round tie with Forest Green Rovers.

St Albans City FC

Ian Allinson sacked as St Albans City manager after six years

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
After a termination and six miscarriages in five years; Leila Martyn is calling for change.

St Albans woman leading national endometriosis and PCOS campaign

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon