Transforming Grove House in St Albans brick by brick to raise money for hospice

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is launching the Brick by Brick campaign to raise money for Grove House in St Albans. Picture: Rennie Grove Archant

You may have heard about the appeal recently launched to transform Grove House - the home of the many day services provided by local charity Rennie Grove Hospice Care to its patients and their families - to create a thriving community hub for those living with a life-limiting illness.

The Grove House appeal to raise funds for the building works is underway but now there is a great new way that local people can help.

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising at Rennie Grove, explained: "We are asking local people to help us reach our £1 million target by being part of the Brick by Brick campaign and raising funds or donating to buy a virtual brick.

"You can have fun with family, friends and colleagues and fundraise to buy as many bricks as you can.

"Or why not buy bricks to celebrate a special occasion such as a birthday, anniversary or in memory of a loved one?

"£10 will buy a virtual brick; £50 will buy a block of virtual bricks and £100 will buy a whole row of virtual bricks.

"Since Grove House opened in 1993, the needs of the local community have changed and we are struggling to deliver the services needed in the space available.

"We need to offer a wider range of services to support people from the point of diagnosis, and ensure Grove House is fit for purpose for the future.

"Together we can ensure that the changing needs of local families are met now and in the future by trebling the space we have at Grove House to deliver the services people need; expanding Rennie Grove's range of services and creating the facilities needed so we can open up the building to the children we care for and their families.

"The refurbished building will provide a welcoming and relaxing environment to support more local people to live well throughout their illness."

To take part, find out more and watch the wall grow please visit renniegrove.org/GHAppeal - and help reach the £1 million target.