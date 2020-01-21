St Albans Greenpeace to hold environmental exhibition at Odyssey Cinema

St Albans Greenpeace is holding an exhibition at the Odyssey Cinema about the environment. Picture: Greenpeace Archant

St Albans Greenpeace is holding an environmental exhibition and panel discussion at the Odyssey Cinema next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The cinema will screen the documentary film '2040', which looks at what the world could look like in 20 years' time if people embrace the best solutions to protect the planet.

You may also want to watch:

Following the screening, a panel discussion will be held with local environmental stakeholders, including MP Daisy Cooper, representatives of St Albans district council, the local Green Party, Extinction Rebellion, Friends of the Earth and the Herts Agricultural Society.

An hour before the film, there will be a free 'Protect the Oceans' photo exhibition in the cinema foyer, highlighting the risks to wildlife from melting ice and plastic pollution.

The screening will be held from 7pm on Monday, January 27, with tickets starting at £8.

Tickets can be booked in person or on the Odyssey's website.