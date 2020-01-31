Advanced search

St Albans Greenpeace exhibition highlights threat of climate change

PUBLISHED: 11:59 02 February 2020

MP Daisy Cooper attended the St Albans Greenpeace 'Protect the Oceans' exhibition at the Odyssey Cinema. Picture: Greenpeace

The St Albans branch of Greenpeace hosted a photo exhibition to highlight the threat of climate change on the world's oceans.

The 'Protect the Oceans' exhibition was held on Monday, January 27 at The Odyssey Cinema, and featured photos of iconic wildlife such as walruses, whales, giant jellyfish and penguins.

All the photos were taken on board the Greenpeace ship The Esperanza, which is travelling from pole to pole and is currently in the Antarctic.

St Albans volunteer Juliet Voisey said: "We've put on this exhibition, ahead of the final UN negotiations in March on a Global Ocean Treaty, to show the risks that wildlife face from overfishing, melting ice and plastic pollution. It's vital that we protect at least 30 per cent of our oceans by 2030."

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper also attended and signed a letter to Boris Johnson asking for a senior minister to attend the Global Ocean Treaty negotiations.

