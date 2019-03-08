Advanced search

Volunteers create human wave to save the oceans for St Albans Greenpeace

PUBLISHED: 14:36 17 June 2019

St Albans Greenpeace volunteers and residents formed a human wave in Verulamium Park for World Oceans Day. Picture: St Albans Greenpeace

St Albans Greenpeace volunteers and residents created a 'human wave' to raise awareness of the environment for World Oceans Day.

The group formed the wave on the bridge over the lake in Verulamium Park on Saturday, June 8, wearing blue clothes and face paint.

Alongside others from across the UK, St Albans Greenpeace is calling on the government to back a strong Global Ocean Treaty, creating a network of ocean sanctuaries protecting marine wildlife from destructive industries.

Participants also wrote personal messages of support for the Global Treaty to the government, for which the final decision will be made at the United Nations next spring.

Volunteer Juliet Voisey said: "Our government must now surf this wave of support and push for a strong treaty at the upcoming UN negotiations.It's vital that we protect at least 30 per cent of our oceans by 2030."

