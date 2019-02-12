Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans Greenpeace campaigns to reduce supermarket plastic waste

PUBLISHED: 16:48 25 February 2019

St Albans Greenpeace tackles plastic waste in Sainsbury's. Picture: St Albans Greepeace

St Albans Greenpeace tackles plastic waste in Sainsbury's. Picture: St Albans Greepeace

Archant

Greenpeace volunteers from St Albans returned a trolley full of single-use packaging to a supermarket to urge them to cut down on plastic waste.

Volunteers returned a trolley to the store manger of Sainsbury’s in Everard Close on Saturday, protesting the 800,000 tonnes of plastic packaging waste generated by UK supermarkets every year.

Customers also wrote personal messages to Sainsbury’s asking them to ditch single-use plastic.

Volunteer Juliet Voisey said: “Shoppers coming out the store complained that they would have to throw away all this packaging when they got home. Supermarkets need to act now and drastically reduce their over-packaging of items.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We’re working hard to ensure our packaging is as recyclable as it can be and are one of few retailers to invest in recycling facilities at many of our supermarkets.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Uno bus catches fire heading from Shenley to Radlett

An Uno 602 bus caught fire this morning as it headed from Shenley towards Radlett. Picture: Charlotte Fox

Two lanes closed after A1(M) crash in Hatfield Tunnel

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel crash: There are traffic delays following a collision between Junction 4 for Hatfield and Junction 3 for St Albans. Picture: @HighwaysEAST via Twitter

St Albans charity appoints new chief executive

David Barker will be the new chief executive of Youth Talk. Picture: Submitted by Youth Talk

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans journalist looks back on half a century working for the Herts Ad

John Manning with his colleagues at the Herts Ad.

Most Read

Uno bus catches fire heading from Shenley to Radlett

An Uno 602 bus caught fire this morning as it headed from Shenley towards Radlett. Picture: Charlotte Fox

Two lanes closed after A1(M) crash in Hatfield Tunnel

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel crash: There are traffic delays following a collision between Junction 4 for Hatfield and Junction 3 for St Albans. Picture: @HighwaysEAST via Twitter

St Albans charity appoints new chief executive

David Barker will be the new chief executive of Youth Talk. Picture: Submitted by Youth Talk

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans journalist looks back on half a century working for the Herts Ad

John Manning with his colleagues at the Herts Ad.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans Greenpeace campaigns to reduce supermarket plastic waste

St Albans Greenpeace tackles plastic waste in Sainsbury's. Picture: St Albans Greepeace

Hitchin and Harpenden MP first father to vote by proxy in Parliament

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami is taking paternity leave for his third child. Picture: DANNY LOO

England women show the men how it’s done as win over Wales moves Grand Slam closer

Hannah Botterman (centre) and Zoe Harrison (12) celebrate with the England players during the Guinness Women's Six Nations match at Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff. Picture: SIMON GALLOWAY/PA

St Albans charity appoints new chief executive

David Barker will be the new chief executive of Youth Talk. Picture: Submitted by Youth Talk

Ian Allinson convinced James Ewington will score goals for St Albans City in the National South

Manager of St Albans City Ian Allinson. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists