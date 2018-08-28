Advanced search

St Albans Green Party puts up price tags to show value of city centre’s trees

PUBLISHED: 11:55 28 January 2019

Cllr Simon Grover, Jill Mills, James Lomas and Kate Bretherton attaching a price tag to a tree in St Peter's Street. Picture: Simon Grover

A local tree champion teamed up with the St Albans Green Party to raise awareness of the positive effect trees have on the environment.

The price tag the St Albans Green Party attached to a tree in St Peter's Street. Picture: Simon GroverThe price tag the St Albans Green Party attached to a tree in St Peter's Street. Picture: Simon Grover

Kate Bretherton, who has written a book on the trees of St Albans, joined the St Albans Greens to attach giant price tags to trees in St Peter’s Street.

The tags aim to show the importance of trees in reducing noise and pollution, providing protection from wind and sun and soaking up carbon, which contributes to global warming.

Green Party member Jill Mills said: “If people knew the real value of trees they’d think twice about chopping them down.

“Older trees are especially precious and it can take a hundred years to replace their value fully. We need to plant more wherever we can.”

According to Green Party councillor Simon Grover, the price tags are part of ongoing efforts to protect trees across the district.

