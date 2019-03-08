Girls school swimathon raises money for young homeless people

St Albans Girls School swimathon team. Archant

Pupils from a St Albans school plunged into the pool to raise money for charity.

St Albans Girls School Rotary Interact club swam to raise funds for local charity Herts Young Homeless.

Six students participated in a Swimathon held at Westminster Lodge on Saturday, March 9.

The team claimed the Rotary record for swimming the most 25m lengths in 30 minutes.

In total the team completed a whopping 210 lengths of the pool.

After the event the students had the chance to meet the former Mayor of St Albans Annie Brewster and have their photo taken with her.

Over £200 was raised by the event.

Hirut Rock, assistant director of learning KS4 said: “I’m so proud of the students for organising the team and swimming so many lengths, Emma, team captain, did a fantastic job organising the team and motivating them to succeed. Well Done!”

The Rotary Interact club is run by the students themselves.