Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Girls school swimathon raises money for young homeless people

PUBLISHED: 11:52 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 28 March 2019

St Albans Girls School swimathon team.

St Albans Girls School swimathon team.

Archant

Pupils from a St Albans school plunged into the pool to raise money for charity.

St Albans Girls School Rotary Interact club swam to raise funds for local charity Herts Young Homeless.

Six students participated in a Swimathon held at Westminster Lodge on Saturday, March 9.

The team claimed the Rotary record for swimming the most 25m lengths in 30 minutes.

In total the team completed a whopping 210 lengths of the pool.

After the event the students had the chance to meet the former Mayor of St Albans Annie Brewster and have their photo taken with her.

Over £200 was raised by the event.

Hirut Rock, assistant director of learning KS4 said: “I’m so proud of the students for organising the team and swimming so many lengths, Emma, team captain, did a fantastic job organising the team and motivating them to succeed. Well Done!”

The Rotary Interact club is run by the students themselves.

Most Read

St Albans crowned top city for adultery in UK

St Albans has been named the top UK city for cheaters.

Man and woman seriously hurt in M25 crash near Watford

M25 where there is a serious incident near Watford.

School teacher speaks out about “drugs problem” in Harpenden schools

The anonymous teacher says there is a

Funding bid successful for 11,000 new homes across St Albans and Hemel Hempstead

Hemel Garden Communities. Picture: Abode Clay Farm Cambridge; Proctor and Matthews Architects

Multi-vehicle crash closes M25 up to St Albans

Cameras of the M25 traffic jams tailing back from the scene. Picture: Highways England

Most Read

St Albans crowned top city for adultery in UK

St Albans has been named the top UK city for cheaters.

Man and woman seriously hurt in M25 crash near Watford

M25 where there is a serious incident near Watford.

School teacher speaks out about “drugs problem” in Harpenden schools

The anonymous teacher says there is a

Funding bid successful for 11,000 new homes across St Albans and Hemel Hempstead

Hemel Garden Communities. Picture: Abode Clay Farm Cambridge; Proctor and Matthews Architects

Multi-vehicle crash closes M25 up to St Albans

Cameras of the M25 traffic jams tailing back from the scene. Picture: Highways England

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Girls school swimathon raises money for young homeless people

St Albans Girls School swimathon team.

Colney Heath throw spanner in the works to derail Biggleswade’s title charge

Blunden bursts down the line in the match between Colney Heath v Edgware Town. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Centurions offering international caps for any interested players on big day of rugby league in London

St Albans Centurions masters are on the lookout for players ahead of a huge day of rugby league in London.

Man seriously injured at St Albans City Station

St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Saints ‘running out of games’ as play-off hopes are hit by relegation-threatened Tigers

St Albans City's Solomon Sambou sees an early chance saved against Gloucester City. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists